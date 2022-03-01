PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of entering the home of an off-duty Vancouver police officer and attacking him was in court on Tuesday morning and formally charged with four counts of murder in connection with the officer’s death.

Investigators say Julio Segura was armed with a gun when he robbed a Chevron convenience store in the Orchards area the night of Saturday, Jan. 29.

He then allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle and drove to the home of off-duty VPD officer Donald Sahota.

At the scene, the suspect and Sahota fought and Sahota was stabbed, according to court documents.

Once law enforcement arrived at the scene, investigators said a Clark County deputy mistook Sahota for the suspect, shooting and killing him.

Segura is being charged for his death, facing three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and several other charges.