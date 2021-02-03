Man found dead in smoldering Vancouver home

Firefighters were called to a manufactured home in the 7900 block of NE 30th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire in Vancouver left a man dead early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. at a single-story manufactured home in the 7900 block of NE 30th Avenue.

Crews were met by thick smoke and heat when they went inside the home but no raging flames — just smoldering hots spots, the Vancouver Fire Department said. During their search of the home, they found a man who had not been able to escape.

The home was cleared of smoke and the Clark County Fire Marshall’s office took over the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.