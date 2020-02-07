Man found dead in Vancouver, identity unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County authorities released a sketch Friday of a man who was found dead about 10 days ago but has not been identified.
The man, in his late 60s with brown eyes, balding with grey hair, was 5-feet-2 and 110 pounds. He was found in the early hours of January 28 near the 10900 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver.
At the time he was found, he was wearing a black-and navy blue windbreaker, jacket, a green and plaid shirt, black pants and brown hiker style shoes, officials said.
No cause of death has been determined, but officials do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office at 564.397.8405.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.