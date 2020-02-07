Man found dead in Vancouver, identity unknown

A sketch was released of an unidentified man found dead January 28, 2020 in Vancouver. (Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, February 7, 2020)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County authorities released a sketch Friday of a man who was found dead about 10 days ago but has not been identified.

The man, in his late 60s with brown eyes, balding with grey hair, was 5-feet-2 and 110 pounds. He was found in the early hours of January 28 near the 10900 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver.

At the time he was found, he was wearing a black-and navy blue windbreaker, jacket, a green and plaid shirt, black pants and brown hiker style shoes, officials said.

No cause of death has been determined, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office at 564.397.8405.