PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody after damaging the ceilings of a Starbucks and a Great Clips in Vancouver on Wednesday morning, officials say.

The man, who has not been identified to the public, had trapped himself in the Starbucks bathroom for 40 minutes when employees called law enforcement around 9:45 a.m.

Deputies arrived at 7720 NE Highway 99 and tried to negotiate with him for 30 minutes. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, that’s when he climbed into the ceiling that was attached to other businesses and began stepping through ceiling tiles.

He also flooded the area by setting off Starbucks’ sprinkler system, officials say.

After breaking through a dividing wall in the ceiling, CCSO says the man started damaging the ceiling tiles in an adjoining Great Clips, prompting people inside to evacuate.

Authorities shut off water in the building and requested a ladder from the local fire department while deploying pepper-ball to draw the man out of the ceiling.

The man now faces multiple counts of felony malicious mischief, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest.

The Starbucks and Great Clips locations were closed due to the damage.