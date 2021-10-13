Man in ‘good condition’ after being shot in the head, police say

Clark County

by: Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the head during a fight early Wednesday morning in a Washougal neighborhood.

According to the Washougal Police Department, the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Addy Loop when someone fired at a car.

Police responded to the report of a shooter and arrested the suspect on a charge of assault in the first degree.

The victim received medical treatment and is in “good condition,” WPD said.

Police did not release the identity of the shooting suspect or the victim. Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects.

