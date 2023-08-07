Officials reported that the shooting suspect fled before deputies arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vancouver on Monday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCSO said deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at approximately 4:57 p.m.

After arriving at the scene in the 9100 Northeast 147th Avenue neighborhood, authorities said they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Officials reported that the shooting suspect fled before deputies arrived.

“Based on preliminary information it is believed the victim and the suspect were in an altercation at the victim’s residence prior to the shooting,” CCSO announced.

Clark County’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case. The Sheriff’s Office said no further information is being shared at this time.