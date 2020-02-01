PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rodney T. Franck, one of two men involved in th 2015 deadly beating of a Vancouver man, has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.

Franck, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Friday for his role in the attack, according to The Columbian.

In the spring of 2015, Franck and co-defendant Spencer A. Pell reportedly attacked then 55-year-old Chris Brewster in Vancouver’s Hough neighborhood after an argument over a cigarette intensified, according to court records. Witnesses reported seeing two men kicking a man lying in the road on April 23, 2015. Police eventually found the suspects a short time after being called to the scene and identified the men as Franck and Pell. Both men were “highly intoxicated” when apprehended, according to police.

Brewster suffered blunt-force head trauma and never regained consciousness. He died June 7, 2016 after being in a coma for more than a year.

Franck addressed the court during sentencing and said, “There is a lot I want to say, it I know nothing I say at this point will help the family.”