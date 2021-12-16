Man shot, killed during argument in N Clark Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and killed during an argument inside a home late Wednesday night in North Clark County, according to officials.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Northeast Cedar Mist Road — not far from the Cedar Creek State Wildlife Recreation Area.

When deputies arrived — they found a man had been shot in the torso. The man was taken to the hospital, but despite medics’ best efforts he later died.

The suspect, Joshua George Spellman, was still on scene and taken into custody. Deputies said he shot the victim during an argument.

Spellman has been charged with second degree murder.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Majors Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the murder.