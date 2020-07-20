Man shot, stabbed in Vancouver armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and stabbed during an armed robbery in Vancouver early Sunday morning, police say.

Vancouver police responded to a report of shots fired at 9600 block of East Mill Plain around 3:45 a.m. Officers learned that a man checked into a nearby hospital shortly after, with both gunshot and stab wounds. The investigation revealed the man was injured during an armed robbery at the same location the shots were reportedly fired.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are looking for 3 suspects. No other usable details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360.487.7399.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.