Medical examiner: Father killed 7-year-old daughter, self

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his 7-year-old daughter then killed himself in a Vancouver area home on Friday.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office said Tuesday that Lennox Maul died of a gunshot wound to the head. The office ruled the manner of death homicide.
Her father, 40-year-old John Maul, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s office. Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brent Waddell says both were found at a home in Felida.
An investigation is ongoing.
