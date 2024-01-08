PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the individual who died in a hotel fire in Vancouver last month.

Vancouver resident, 74-year-old Peter Benson, has been identified as the lone casualty of the fire that happened at a hotel in the Salmon Creek neighborhood in the early hours of Dec. 9.

Benson’s cause of death was listed as “Asphyxia due to inhalation of smoke.” The manner of death was listed as “Accidental,” with the medical examiner noting that he died in his hotel room from the fire.

The medical examiner said they weren’t able to locate Benson’s next of kin. However, officials ask that anyone who is related to him or has information about his family please call (564) 397-8405 and select option 3.