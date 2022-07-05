The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash at the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver on June 28, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the pilot killed in a plane crash at the Pearson Field Airport.

Emergency crews responded to the fiery crash at around 7:39 a.m. on June 28 and found one person dead inside the plane. The pilot was reportedly the only person on board.

On Tuesday, July 5, the medical examiner identified the victim as 64-year-old Thomas M. Posey, of Vancouver.

The county said he died of blunt and thermal injuries and determined his death was an accident.

Posey was flying a single-engine Beechcraft V35B, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash and said the full investigation could take up to two years.