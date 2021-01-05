Meet Curly, Clark County’s favorite camel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It may not be hump day yet – but we are meeting one of Clark County’s most popular camels!
Kohr Harlan got the chance to introduce himself to Curly the Camel, who is making the rounds at Legacy Salmon Creek hospital Tuesday morning to spread some cheer. Born in 2007, Curly lives in La Center with his farm animal friends.
