Military service, burial organized for Tiffany Hill

An undated photo of Tiffany Hill sits framed next to candles at the vigil for the young mother. December 1, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County community has rallied around the family of a woman who was murdered outside of a Vancouver school just before Thanksgiving of this year.

Santa’s Posse, a partnership between the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and various community groups, is helping to make a military service and burial possible for Tiffany Hill, who was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps.

The group worked with the Lincoln Memorial Park to cover the cost to bring Hill’s body to Brooklyn, New York for the burial. Alaskan Airlines has also said they will cover travel fees so that Hill’s children, mother, and other family can attend the service.

Hill was shot and killed on Nov. 26 by her estranged husband while in a car with her mother outside of a Vancouver elementary school. Her mother survived the shooting, but Hill’s injuries were fatal.

At a vigil for her daughter on Dec. 1, Hill’s mother spoke about her daughter with a message to the crowd to help each other. She is survived by 3 children and 6 siblings.