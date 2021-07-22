Missing Hockinson man found safe days later

Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold was spotted by people who recognized him from social media and flyers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old endangered man who went missing Saturday afternoon in Clark County has been found and is safe, police said Thursday.

Vladimir Dubrovsky-Griswold, who has Autism and functions at a 12-year-old level, vanished after leaving his house in the Hockinson area.

An extensive search effort was launched to find Vladimir. The Vancouver Police Department said several people spotted him and contacted authorities after seeing flyers and information on social media about his disappearance.

It’s unclear where exactly Vladimir was found.

Officers said Vladimir was returned to his family and was safe and healthy.