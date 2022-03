PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was reported missing from the Vancouver area early Friday morning and is considered to be endangered, according to police.

Shellbie Marie Lei Smith was last seen around 2:30 a.m. near the 4900 block of NE St. Johns Road in Vancouver.

Smith is 5’07”, has hazel eyes and red hair.

Vancouver police said she may need medical care for an injury.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Sgt Pat Moore at (360)869-6503 or call 911.