PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police need the public’s help searching for a missing 44-year-old woman.

Michele Sanchez was last seen and heard from more than a week ago.

She is reportedly 4’11” and 120lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she suffers from several medical conditions and didn’t take her prescribed medications with her.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call 911.