Mobile home, 3 cars a ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mobile home and several cars were deemed a “total loss” after a blaze blew through them early Friday morning.

Fire crews reached the scene at Vanridge Mobile Park in Clark County around 3:40 a.m. They arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames, which were also reaching nearby cars, a boat and a shed. The fire was threatening various other mobile homes as well.

Firefighters battled the blaze down, but the main mobile home and three cars were severely damaged. The boat and shed sustained minimal damage.

All occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Residents say no fire alarms alerted them to the fire, but instead were woken up by neighbors banging on their door, telling them to get out while they could. One man said he barely had time to grab clothes before running out the door.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.