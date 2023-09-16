Dexter Hinson,7, and Braxton Hinson, 15, in photos from September 15, 2023 and released by Vancouver Police Department, September 16, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are searching for two children who they suspect were abducted by their mother and her partner.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Angelina June Hinson and 39-year-old Joel Matthew Long kidnapped Angelina’s children from outside of their school in Vancouver on Friday.

The Vancouver Police Department said full custody of the children — Dexter Hinson, 7, and Braxton Hinson, 15 — had been awarded to their father earlier this month. There’s also a protection order in place that prohibits Angelina from contacting either of her children.

The children have been declared missing persons, and VPD said “there is currently no articulable risk of imminent danger to either child, or to the community.”

Police have also opened a Kidnapping and Custodial Interference investigation into Angelina and Long. Authorities said the suspects could be associated with a Chevy Sonic with Washington license plate BXZ0985, or a dark gray Hyundai Elantra with temporary plates.

Vancouver police shared photos of the kids wearing clothes from the day of their abduction, but said Angelina and Joel’s clothes are unknown and they are “likely making efforts to avoid detection.”

Joel Long, left, and Angelina Hinson in undated photos released September 16, 2023 (Vancouver PD)

Anyone with additional information on where Braxton and Dexter are located is asked to contact Vancouver detectives at Jason.nicholson@cityofvancouver.us or Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

