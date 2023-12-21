By the time first responders arrived, the motorcyclist and driver had died

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people are dead and several others are injured in Vancouver after a crash between a car and motorcycle Wednesday evening, officials say.

Witnesses called Clark County deputies around 6 p.m. saying there was a crash at the intersection of Northeast 72nd Avenue and 101st Street. On the call, they said a motorcyclist, a driver, and several passengers had been injured, officials said.

By the time first responders arrived, the motorcyclist and the driver of the car had died. The other passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as we relieve more information.