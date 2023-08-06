PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries in Clark County on Saturday after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian near the intersection of 76th and 117th Streets, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paramedics and the CCSO responded to the scene at 10:58 p.m., where the crash victims were said to be lying injured in the street.

“First responders arrived and provided medical aid to the two subjects before they both were transported to PeaceHealth hospital with significant injuries,” the CCSO said.

CCSO detectives continue to investigate the crash, which they say was likely caused by speed.