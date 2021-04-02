Motorcyclist killed in Hazel Dell crash with car

18-year-old driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene, deputies said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon in northeast Hazel Dell, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on NE 25th Avenue at about 1 p.m. when he crashed with a Nissan Altima making a left turn from northbound NE 25th onto NE 81st Street, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle ultimately collided with the Nissan’s right rear quarterpanel, deputies said.

First responders found the motorcyclist — a 47-year-old man whose name has not been released — lying in the roadway. Officials tried to provide aid but he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, whom deputies identified as an 18-year-old from Battle Ground, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. The teen was not hurt in the crash.

No charges have been filed. The investigation remains open.