NAACP Vancouver chapter celebrates Juneteenth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver NAACP held its annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. As with many celebrations held during the pandemic, the event was virtual this year.

There were speakers and presentations on the history of Juneteenth, as well as the demand to end racial discrimination. This year the holiday was commemorated with the phase “We Are Done Dying” and called for policy changes to end systemic racism.

“We do not have the full right to live in this country—we will change that. Business as usual may cost us our livelihood or our lives. We will change that. We are done dying,” said Chapter President Bridgette Fahnbulleh.

In years past, the celebration was an all-day event at Clark College. Due to its virtual platform this year, the event went from 10:30 a.m. to noon.