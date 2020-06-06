NAACP, YWCA hold Vancouver car rally over death of George Floyd

The Apple store that was a place of destruction Friday night/ Saturday morning is now boarded up and bears a mural of George Floyd. June 1, 2020 (KOIN)

Organizers ask all protesters to stay in their cars throughout the rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car rally in Vancouver began at noon on Saturday over the death of George Floyd.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Vancouver is partnering with the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Clark County to hold a car rally to express outrage over systemic racism — as well as George Floyd’s death, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over 8 minutes.

The Car Rally for Black Lives is open to community members wanting to participate in this peaceful demonstration. It will begin at Town Plaza Parking lot on Mill Plain Boulevard at noon and will conclude at the Port of Vancouver Terminal 1. All people are asked to stay in the cars for the entire protest.

Register for the event online here

By 12:30 p.m., Vancouver police were advising commuters to avoid the area near Mill Plain Boulevard to avoid heavy congestion.

Traffic congestion starting around eastbound 5400 block of E Mill Plain Blvd. past Grand Blvd. Commuters should find alternate routes or expect delays. — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) June 6, 2020

The NAACP Vancouver put up a community memorial site for George Floyd at YWCA Clark County in the courtyard facing Main Street. The NAACP is also asking citizens to sign a petition calling for major reforms designed to address racism in the U.S.

The national YWCA issued a statement on Floyd’s death earlier in the week. The statement says, in part: “Together with YWCA Minneapolis and YWCA St. Paul, over 200 YWCAs across the country unite to answer the cry for justice, peace, and dignity for all. YWCA continues to call for dismantling systemic racism and equal protection and opportunity under the law through its public policy and advocacy work.”