Nearly 4,200 ClarkCo. families get extra support this season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People living in the area pride themselves on giving back, both with their time and resources. Over the weekend, thousands of kids and families in need got an extra boost ahead of the holidays in Clark County.

Santa’s Posse, a charity run by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, distributed food boxes and toys to roughly 4,200 families.

It’s one of the largest charitable events in Clark County every year and relies on community donations and volunteers.

For more information on how you can get involved visit santasposse.org.