"When we started going against his way of life, he started getting aggressive"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Since news broke that a man living in Klamath Falls had allegedly kidnapped a woman and kept her in a cinderblock cell in his basement, his former neighbors and roommates in Vancouver have started reflecting on their time living near him.

From harassment orders to threats, neighbors say living next to 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi was a nightmare until he was evicted in May. Then, nearly three months later, the FBI revealed their investigation into Zuberi’s possible criminal past.

Mark, a man who previously lived next door to Zuberi, said he was surprised to see FBI agents at his home Tuesday morning, but wasn’t shocked once he found out who they were investigating.

“I wasn’t surprised, personally. I knew something was gonna go down,” Mark said. “There was always something left to right going on that didn’t feel right.”

The investigation has prompted Mark to replay moments he witnessed during Zuberi’s time in Vancouver – like the time he saw a young woman in shorts locked out of the home in 30-degree weather.

“I’m like, ‘Can take you to a shelter. Do you want me to call the cops?’ She was like, ‘No, don’t call the cops’ – like freaked out,” Mark said. “And I’m like, OK, is there something going on inside the house that we know about?’ She’s like, ‘I can’t tell you guys anything that’s happened.’ Almost like her life was threatened if she did speak.”

Like many others who crossed paths with Zuberi, Mark knew the man by a different name. He has also been known by the aliases Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi.

But regardless of Zuberi’s identity, Mark said he was trouble from the moment he moved into their neighborhood.

Neighbors tell KOIN 6 they were forced to contact authorities several times after a string of incidents. Including aggressive behavior. Mark says he and his roommate even began recording Zuberi to show the landlord.

“When we started going against his way of life, he started getting aggressive. You know, like showing a gun,” Mark said. “He started going on our property and cussing us out.”

Mark said certain details in the case also made sense in hindsight. For instance, investigators say Zuberi had posed as an undercover cop to get the woman into his car in Seattle before she eventually escaped from his basement a day later.

“For him, it was more like, you know, ‘I’m the man, I’m taking charge.’ And so, when I found out about even the whole pretending to be a cop, I’m like, that’s not surprising from him. You know? Because he’s a con artist,” Mark said.

The Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi, who is in custody after the FBI says he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman and kept her in a makeshift cinderblock cell in his Klamath Falls home. (KOIN)

Photos from an HOA report showing deputies and firefighters showing up to the Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi in December 2022. (KOIN)

Photos from an HOA report showing deputies and firefighters showing up to the Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi in December 2022. (KOIN)

Photos from an HOA report showing deputies and firefighters showing up to the Clark County, Washington home of Negasi Zuberi in December 2022. (KOIN)

Photos of Negasi Zuberi, older photo on the left and a current photo on the right (FBI)

Outside the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Interior of the cinderblock cell in Negasi Zuberi’s house (FBI)

Another resident filed a temporary anti-harassment order against Zuberi for allegedly sending threatening text messages against him and his family. Court recordings show Zuberi contesting the order in court.

“It’s an unlawful protective order because you haven’t proved harassment,” Zuberi said in the recording. “You’re claiming harassment, but where’s the harassment?”

According to the FBI, Zuberi lived in 10 states over the past 10 years and authorities believe there could be additional victims. The investigation has expanded to multiple states including Washington; Oregon; Colorado; Utah; Florida; New York; New Jersey; Alabama and Nevada.

Officials are now looking for potential victims, and say Zuberi has already been linked to at least four sexual assaults in four other states.

Mark said he hopes no one was harmed in the time that Zuberi spent living in his neighborhood.

“I hope nothing happened like in that house, like as in anyone living there, or like if he held anyone captive,” he said.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.