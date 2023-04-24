RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KOIN) — Six years ago, the ilani Casino opened in Ridgefield. On Monday, the new ilani Hotel will open.

The private ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 14-story hotel tower — which officials described as “the latest phase of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s master development plan” — will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is not a public event.

The new hotel will have almost 300 luxury guest rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool and a restaurant on the top floor overlooking the Cascade Mountains to the Coast Range foothills, officials with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe said.

The hotel, which was announced a little more than 2 years ago, will open for business following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In February, the resort broke ground to add 10,000 square feet of meeting and entertainment space.

At that time, ilani President Kara Fox-LaRose told KOIN 6 News the tribe “worked really hard to make this a sought-after venue with lots of excitement. I think what you’ll see is continued entertainment as we’ve programmed in the past but also, we can bring in larger business, trade shows and also accommodate smaller meetings as well.”

Reservations are being accepted now at the new tower. The hotel will offer four-diamond level guest service and amenities.

The first guests can begin checking in at 3 p.m.