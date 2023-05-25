A partial look at the layout of the new course. (Clark County Public Works)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County’s new 18-hole disc golf course at Hockinson Meadows Community Park is officially open for use.

The Clark County Public Works Department announced the opening on May 25. The course is the only 18-hole disc golf links in the county.

“Clark County Public Works thanks the community for helping make this project possible,” CCPW stated. “We also thank the community for their patience as we worked through unexpected delays to complete the project.”

The new disc golf course at Hockinson Meadows Community Park. (Images provide by CCPW)

A map of the Hockinson Meadows disc golf course.

While the park is open to the public, future closures are planned for the installation of a new footpath.

“Scheduled closures will be announced as far in advance as possible,” CCPW said. “However, to complete the path as soon as possible, some work-related closures may be scheduled on short notice. This is because it is not always possible to predict when permits, supplies, contractor availability, or other factors will come together to allow work on the path.”

A printable scorecard and map for the course are available on the county public works webpage.