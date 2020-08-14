Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2020 Protests
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: By the numbers
Kindness During Crisis
Oregon
Washington
Your Local Election Headquarters
National
Washington DC
International
Civic Affairs
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
‘Scariest thing ever’: Family loses all in Mosier Creek Fire
Video
Officials: 2nd Oregon inmate dies after contracting COVID-19
Night 78: PPB declares unlawful assembly in North Portland
Live
40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in Vancouver
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Special Reports
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Podcasts
Your Weather Podcast
Coronavirus Podcast
Ducking Around
Beaver Smack
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
AM Extra
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Write From the Start
Giving
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
New life for Vancouver’s Old Apple Tree
Clark County
Posted:
Aug 14, 2020 / 04:23 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 04:23 PM PDT
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Night 78: PPB declares unlawful assembly in North Portland
Live
USPS responds to viral photo of mailboxes removed in Portland
40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in Vancouver
OSP angered by MultCo DA’s decision not to prosecute rioters
Video
Mosier Creek Fire up to 971 acres, 10% containment
Video
Don't Miss
Sign up for KOIN 6’s Coronavirus Updates newsletter
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers in the PNW
More Don't Miss