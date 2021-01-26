New mass vaccination site opening at Clark Co. Fairgrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new mass vaccination site is opening in Clark County on Tuesday.

A site at Ridgefield is one of four new mass vaccination sites health officials are opening in Washington this week. The three other sites opening are in Kennewick, Wenatchee and Spokane — all are available by appointment only for those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Washington’s Phase 1a or 1b-1.

Click here to make an appointment at Ridgefield or call 1-800-525-0127, then press #

The Ridgefield site will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Lauren Jenks, the assistant secretary for environmental health for the Washington State Department of Health joined AM Extra on Tuesday with more information.

The initial goal for the state is to have enough vaccine to give about 500 vaccinations at each site every day and then to ramp up from there.

State residents are asked to first confirm their eligibility with Phase Finder, and once confirmed, to make an appointment. Each vaccination site is using a different registration system, but details are also available on the Washington Department of Health’s vaccination page. The Ridgefield, Wenatchee and Kennewick locations will administer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines, while the Spokane location will administer the Moderna vaccine.