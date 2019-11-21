New measles case confirmed in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unvaccinated child in Clark County has a confirmed case of measles, officials said on Wednesday.

The child is between 1-10 years old and returned to Clark County on November 14 after visiting another country where there is a measles outbreak.

The child was at Portland International Airport at Concourse E, north end of lower level, including restrooms and baggage claim, from 10:30 am to noon on November 14. They then were at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on the same day and then at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel on November 16 and 17.

Officials caution anyone who may have been exposed and is experiencing symptoms to call their health care provider before visiting a clinic.

Those who are susceptible could develop symptoms until December 9.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.