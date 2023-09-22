The grocery chain’s new, 24,000-square-foot store will be found on 1506 Main Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — By mid-October, New Seasons Market will have opened its second grocery store in Vancouver and its first location in the downtown area.

According to Greater Vancouver Chamber CEO and President John McDonagh, Downtown Vancouver residents and employees have asked city officials to bring a supermarket to the area for decades.

“The opening of New Seasons Market in downtown is the answer, at long last, to that request,” McDonagh said in a statement. “New Seasons Market has already demonstrated what a great partner they will be in the neighborhood by meeting with various organizations, as well as residents, in planning their offerings.”

Vancouver’s first New Seasons Market opened back in 2011, and is located in the Fisher’s Landing Marketplace on Southeast 164th Avenue.

The grocery chain’s new, 24,000-square-foot store will be found on 1506 Main Street. Company officials say about 100 employees have been hired for the new supermarket, which will offer similar products found in other stores. This includes locally-produced cheeses, fresh sushi and a self-serve hot bar.

The Main Street store will also work with Clark County Food Bank to fight hunger in the area, and continue to donate to local nonprofits through New Seasons Market’s Bag It Forward program.

The grocery chain will host a grand opening for its newest location on Wednesday, Oct. 18 starting at 8 a.m. After that, the store’s regular hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michael Butterfield, who has worked for the company for more than 12 years and will serve as the new store’s manager, says he looks forward to the opening date.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that embodies our commitment to local, quality and sustainability,” Butterfield said.

The grocery chain also plans on opening a Milwaukie Marketplace location in the spring of 2024, and a Tanasbourne Town Center location in 2025.