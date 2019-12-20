Nikki Kuhnhausen’s family to speak at public vigil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of Nikki Kuhnhausen, the slain transgender teen whose body was found earlier this month, will speak about her short life during a planned public vigil Friday night.

The 2-hour vigil begins at 5 p.m. at the Vancouver United Church of Christ. Nikki’s mom will speak, as will LGBTQ advocates. The public is welcome.

Nikki’s friends told KOIN 6 News earlier this week she was a good person who would never harm anyone.

She went missing in June. It wasn’t until December 7 her body was found in the Larch Mountain area. Investigators arrested David Bogdanov and charged him with murder.

David Bogdanov in his first appearance in a Clark County courtroom on a charge of murdering Nikki Kuhnhausen, Decembere 18, 2019 (KOIN)

Bogdanov, 25, said he was out with Nikki the night she went missing but was “disturbed” when he found out Nikki was biologically male, court documents revealed.

Police also said phone records indicate Bogdanov was in the Larch Mountain area within the time frame she went missing.

