No threat after Camas High School goes on brief lockdown

The school went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camas School District sent an email to parents declaring the school was on lockdown Friday morning.

The email sent at 8:30 a.m. stated “We are in lockdown. More info to come. Do not come to the school.” The lockdown was reportedly lifted a short time later.

Another email was sent before 10 a.m. briefly explaining the situation. It said:

“This morning a concerned parent reported two individuals with backpacks coming on campus who did not look that they should be here. The parent took a picture and shared it with security. We could not determine the identity of the students or locate them. Because of that we went into lockdown and diverted buses away from the school. We have since been able to locate the individuals and determined with CPD there was not a threat.

I apologize for any inconvenience this caused. We take your students’ safety seriously.”

The email was signed by Superintendent Jeff Snell, who will be available for further comments at 4:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

