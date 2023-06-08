One person was killed in a shooting outside a Vancouver Safeway on E. Mill Plain, May 30, 2023 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The three Vancouver police officers and Clark County deputy involved in the fatal shooting in a Safeway parking lot last month have been identified by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Colton Price, Brandon Riedel Aron Yoder were the three Vancouver officers identified in the shooting. Zach Nielsen from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was also identified. The four officers have been placed on leave and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

On May 30, Joshua Wilson, 43 was spotted going into Safeway at Mill Plain Boulevard and Andresen Road in Vancouver. While he was in the store, officers arrived and “formed an arrest team” near his car in the parking lot, officials said. When he came out, Wilson ignored their orders to stop and ran off.

Authorities said videos show “Wilson reaching behind his back” and then is seen “pointing a pistol directly” at an officer. He “engaged with gunfire from three officers and one deputy,” officials said.

Despite officers rendering first aid to Wilson, he died at the scene “and did have a pistol in his possession.”

Videos of the incident will not be made public until the officer interviews are concluded, Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Brightbill is also the commander of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

Before the shooting, Wilson was being sought for a burglary on May 20 plus armed robberies in Vancouver on May 21 and 29, officials said.