PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell KOIN 6 News there was a family disturbance at NE Gable Ave & NE 359th St. and shots were fired by the individual when deputies arrived.

SWAT is currently at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.