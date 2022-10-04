Michael C. Dempsey and David N. Trachuk were charged with first-degree arson.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.

Michael C. Dempsey and David N. Trachuk were charged with first-degree arson. Both men are being held at Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

Officials say that inmates in one of the housing units became upset with a disciplinary measure and tried to flood the facility. After the initial disturbance was calmed, inmates allegedly continued to be belligerent and Dempsey and Trachuk allegedly started the fire around 12:45 p.m. The fire caused minor property damage, according to CCSO.

Deputies said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly and that there were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say charges for other inmates are potentially forthcoming.