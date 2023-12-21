PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity has been released of a man who was found dead and on fire on the sidewalk by police in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Officer announced Thursday that the individual at the center of the death investigation was 30-year-old Demetrius Williams Coles, whose place of residence was not known.

In terms of the cause and manner of death, those are both listed as “pending” on the official death certificate. However the “place of injury” was listed as “public sidewalk.”

The medical examiner’s office noted that no additional information is publicly available and that all other inquiries should be referred to the Vancouver Police Department.

In a previous statement released by Vancouver police, they said an investigation was underway and that the individual was already dead when they found him near 9th and Columbia early Wednesday morning. At the time, police said they were investigating the incident as an accident.

