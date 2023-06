A Vancouver house fire left one person dead and hospitalized two other on Thursday, June 8, 2023 (CCSO)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of a man who died in a house fire earlier this month.

Officials say Tacoma man Richard O’Neill Sr., 74, died in the fire that took place on Lower River Road in Vancouver on June 8.

An additional two people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The house itself was a “total loss,” CCSO said.

