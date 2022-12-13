PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after authorities say he stabbed four people in a “random, unprovoked attack” at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center.

Several 911 calls came in reporting multiple stabbings at the casino shortly before midnight Monday.

Officials said surveillance video of the scene showed the suspect, later identified as Scott Harmier, stab a man that was sitting next to him in the head and chest around five times. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said employees and visitors tried to stop the 41-year-old Harmier, but he allegedly swung a hunting knife at them and proceeded to stab a woman three times.

Deputies said Harmier then attacked a man and chased him into the parking lot. Harmier allegedly stabbed the man two times which officials said left a large pool of blood.

Four people were ultimately rushed to the hospital. CCSO did not say what condition any of the victims are in.

Officials say Harmier fled the area but deputies located his vehicle a short time later, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, CCSO said Harmier reached speeds between 90 and 110 mph before he eventually slowed and a pursuit immobilization technique was used to stop him.

Harmier was booked into the Clark County Jail on four felony counts of first-degree assault.

KOIN 6 reached out to Last Frontier Casino for a statement but has yet to hear back.