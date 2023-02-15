William Linson died from his injuries on Friday, three days after the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash after fleeing from law enforcement, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Wednesday.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a Battle Ground police officer attempted to pull over a man who was riding a motorcycle near NE 167th Ave and NE 219th St. However, police say the motorcyclist turned and sped away from the scene.

CCSO says the man, later identified as 21-year-old William Linson, then veered off the road and crashed into several trees. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but passed away from his injuries on Friday.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact Traffic Detective Patrick Spak at (564) 397-4597.