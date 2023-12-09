PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — A person is dead after a motel fire in Vancouver’s Salmon Creek neighborhood early Saturday morning, reports the Clark County Fire District.

Just before 6:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the Inn at Salmon Creek to a report of the fire.

Upon arrival, officials say they found no smoke outside of the motel, but located the fire in one of the rooms. The blazed was quickly extinguished, however, a body was found inside the room.

The body has not been identified, but the Medical Examiner was called to determine that and the cause of death.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office is in the process of determining the cause of the fire, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.