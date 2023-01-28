PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was declared dead following an altercation in a Clark County motel room, officials said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call Friday night about a disturbance in a room at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two men in a motel room, one who had severe external injuries and was unconscious. The other man was detained by deputies who said the two had appeared to be in a physical altercation.

Medics attempted to aid the unconscious man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities shared.

Police identified the detained man as Jonathan D. Smith, 40, who, following investigation, was arrested for second-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police said that there is no danger to the public.