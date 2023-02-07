Van charred after catching on fire in Hazel Dell on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Clark County FD #6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a van parked in Hazel Dell erupted in flames Tuesday morning, according to Clark County Fire District 6 officials.

When firefighters arrived at 8th Avenue around 8:30 a.m., they said the van was engulfed. Fire officials said a man escaped but another person was discovered inside the van dead.

Paramedics rushed the surviving man to a hospital with what officials said were serious burns.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, there is no evidence of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

Both the Clark County Medical Examiner and Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

8th Avenue is closed from 82nd to 86th streets.