One man hospitalized and a suspect in custody after Vancouver shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Vancouver, Wash., Thursday left one man hospitalized and the suspect taken into custody for what officials said was a drive by shooting.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, at about 7:08 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance with weapons at the Autumn Chase Apartments at 11301 Ne 7th Street, Vancouver Police said. Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The victim who was shot got into his vehicle and left, according to available information at the time. West Neighborhood Response Team Detectives later made contact with the wounded 24-year-old male at an area hospital. The victim remains hospitalized and his identity is not being released at this time, officials said. No other individuals were injured. Police said they believe the shooting may be related to a dispute earlier in the day between the suspect and the victim.

Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was located leaving his residence and taken into custody following a traffic stop. He was charged with Assault I and Drive By Shooting and booked into Clark County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and involves detectives from the Safe Street Task Force, Major Crimes Unit and the Neighborhood Response Team, officials said.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.