PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a large fire that consumed a homeless camp and sparked “a number of explosions” in Vancouver, officials said.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, the Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire reported near the Cost Less Auto Parts store on Northeast 53rd Street.

By the time crews arrived, they said there was a “heavy amount of fire” burning several tents. As multiple explosions were happening, VFD said people were fleeing from the area.

After more than 2 hours, firefighters put out the “difficult fire” and were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses.

One resident of the camp suffered minor burns and was treated and released at the scene.