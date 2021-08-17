30+ firefighters battle down shop, brush fire in Clark County

Fire crews battled down a large shop fire that had spread to brush and trees on Monday, August 16, 2021. (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in Clark County was brought under control by a large number of firefighters on Monday night.

Fire crews received multiple calls about a large fire north of Highway 500 and west of Andreesen around 8:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find an autobody shop ablaze, along with a significant area of brush and trees on fire.

According to Vancouver Fire, the flames were reaching as tall as 20 feet.

Officials say the fire was wind-driven and made more difficult by exploding propane tanks. There was also a lack of water along the highway, leading to VFD calling in more resources. Crews battled the flames for an intense 50 minutes but ultimately got the fire under control.

A total of 15 apparatus and more than 30 firefighters were on the scene. Thankfully, no one was injured.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.