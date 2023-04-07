PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the opioid crisis continues to plague much of the nation, a startling new figure reveals Clark County is no different — recording more than twice as many overdose deaths in 2021 than in 2016.

The Washington State Department of Health recently updated its dashboard that breaks down the number of drug overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, reported in each county.

Data shows Clark County saw a spike in overdose deaths, specifically related to opioid use, almost every year from 2016 to 2021, with the exception of 2018 when overdose deaths dropped to 61 from the prior year’s 80 deaths.

The county said at least 117 people died from an overdose in 2021, more than double the 58 deadly overdoses reported in 2016.

As overdose deaths have steadily increased, overdose hospitalizations that don’t result in death have dwindled. In 2016, there were 383 people treated and released for an overdose compared to 2021 where there were 238 non-fatal overdose hospitalizations recorded.