PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Utility crews are making progress in restoring power to thousands in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., Clark Public Utilities said a vehicle accident had left about 1,200 customers in the dark. It was reported in the area near Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 90th Avenue at around midnight.

It’s unclear when all customers will have power back on.

At one point, nearly 33,000 customers were without power.