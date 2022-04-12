PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 54-year-old tradition will return to the Hazel Dell neighborhood, as the Parade of Bands is expected to drum up crowds once again May 21.

Following a two-year hiatus, the Clark County Fire District 6 announced “the biggest little parade” will hit Hazel Dell streets with the fitting new theme, “We’re Back in The Saddle, Again.”

Sponsored by the Hazel Dell/Salmon Creek Business Association, the parade features performances from dozens of local high school marching bands, float displays and equestrian entries.

Parade of Bands in Hazel Dell (Courtesy: Clark County Fire District 6)

According to the officials, the tradition is slated to start its route at Clark County Fire District 6, located at 8800 NE Hazel Dell Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

“The parade has been a favorite for adults and kids alike for more than 54 years,” the CCFD6 stated. “Come and join the fun…we’d love to see you in the Parade of Bands!”

Those looking to make music themselves can register online or in-person at the Clark County Fire District 6 Station 61 before May 13.

Authorities say local residents should expect road closures along Hazel Dell Avenue, NE 63rd street from HDA to Highway 99, and Highway 99 through 78th street between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on parade day.